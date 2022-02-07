Hart/Charlamagne Team With Audible

Audible has hooked up with Kevin Hart and Charlamagne Tha God for a package of original podcasts. The media superstar pair have put together SBH Productions for the programs and projects.

The newly created SBH Productions will bring five new projects to Audible listeners in 2022, all of which supports the overall vision of the development deal to give rise to Black creatives and create content that speaks to the culture.

“We are excited to introduce our listeners to the dynamic inaugural slate of content from our collaboration with Kevin Hart and Charlamagne Tha God’s SBH Productions,” said Zola Mashariki, Head of Audible Studios. “Audible is dedicated to telling powerful stories and showcasing established and underrepresented voices in audio.

“SBH has the opportunity to be a driving force and new creative outlet for our culture,” said Hart. “This vertical allows us to bring the voices of our community mases and to share our rich stories that run deep in our souls.”

“SBH and Audible are at the forefront of the audio renaissance, often times TV and film companies don’t SEE the vision for these great stories by black creatives, so they are hard to get made, said Charlamagne Tha God.

Award winning audio producer Nicole Shelton has been named Head of Production for SBH. The inaugural project from the duo, Finding Tamika, is slated for release March 3, 2022.