Salem Adds Carl Jackson Podcast

Carl Jackson, heard on WORL-AM in Orlando and recent fill-in host for Larry Elder has a new podcast. “The Carl Jackson Podcast” will be heard each weekday on the Salem Podcast Network.

“I’m absolutely humbled and excited to be a part of the team on the Salem Podcast Network,” said Jackson. “This opportunity is proof that the American Dream is alive and well when you work hard. I look forward to reaching a new audience with this podcast that will help me fight to save America as we know it.”

“Carl Jackson has an amazing story, and every day on this podcast he will be telling it,” said Phil Boyce, SVP Spoken Word. “When Larry Elder took his leave of absence to run for California Governor, Carl took over and never missed a beat. He is smart, articulate, and fearless.”