Melissa Rapp Joins Key Networks

Key Networks has hired Melissa Rapp as Senior Vice President, Affiliate Sales. Rapp comes over to Key Networks after serving as VP Sales at SDS.

“As we continue to build a best-in-class organization at Key Networks, we are delighted to welcome Melissa Rapp to lead our affiliation efforts,” said Dennis green COO. “Melissa has extensive contacts in the industry, understands broadcasters’ needs and has the confidence from affiliates that she will deliver best-in-class products and services for their stations.”

“I’ve known Key Networks’ CEO Rob Koblasz and COO Dennis Green for many years, and I’m thrilled to finally have the opportunity to work with them,” said Rapp. “My passion has always been to help stations be more efficient and serve their communities with the best possible product. It’s a great time to be in radio and a grand time to represent the premium talent and programming at Key Networks!”