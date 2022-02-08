Marybeth Byrd Joins KJBX-FM

Marybeth Byrd has been added to weekday afternoons on Mix 106.3. A singer, Byrd finished in the Top 8 on Season 17 of ‘The Voice’.

“We are blessed to have her joining the Jonesboro Radio Group and Mix 106.3,” said Rob West, OM. “It has been a pleasure getting to know Marybeth after following her journey on The Voice,” added Trey Stafford, President/GM, Jonesboro Radio Group.

The Jonesboro Radio Group consists of radio stations KDXY-FM (104.9 The Fox), KJBX-FM (Mix 106.3) KEGI-FM (100.5 The Eagle) KJBX-HD2 (98.5 The Outlaw) KDXY-HD2 (Hot 107.5) and KDXY-HD3 (EZ 92.7) and is owned and operated by Saga Communications.