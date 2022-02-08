Cumulus Extends Charlie Cook Contract

Charlie Cook, Vice President of Country Music for Cumulus, has signed a long-term contract extension. He will continue as Programming Operations Manager for Cumulus Nashville’s five-station cluster.

“It is always our goal that through our Program Directors and their leadership we bring thoughtful, engaging, and entertaining audio content and music to our audiences. In Charlie, we have a talented and well-respected leader that is driven to harness the very best of what Cumulus and Country music has to offer,” said Allison Warren, VP/MM.

The extension also has Cook continuing to serve as Program Director for both 95.5 Nash Icon (WSM-FM) and 103.3 Country (WKDF.)

“I have had the pleasure to work as part of, and alongside, our local management team and corporate programming team, and as I continue in this role,” said Cook. “It is an exciting time to be a part of the business and realize some of the significant opportunities out there as we continue to grow our audio capabilities.”