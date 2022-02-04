Podcast Webinar This Month

Edison Research and Ad Results Media will releases their third annual Super Listeners study February 16th at 2PM in a free webinar. Super Listeners listen to five or more hours of podcasts weekly and are the people most likely to hear podcasting ads, and to have an opinion about them.

Marshall Williams, Partner and CEO at Ad Results Media, and Tom Webster, SVP at Edison Research, will walk attendees through those who spend the most time listening to podcasts, their attitudes towards podcast advertising, and how they view podcasting in the greater media landscape.

This year’s analysis of podcast super listeners also explores the perceptions of podcast advertising.

