Former Red Sox Triple-A announcer and Phillies TV announcer Josh Maurer is joining the Brewers’ radio broadcast team on flagship WTMJ-AM. The radio team already includes Bob Uecker, Jeff Levering and Lane Grindle.

Maurer will call 60 games on the radio in 2022, mostly on the road, with Uecker’s schedule limited to home games and Levering’s TV role is set to expand.