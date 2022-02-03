Allen Cutting Back

After more than 25 on the air, Gary Allen will be cutting back and spending more time with his family. His morning show host position at Morgan Murphy Media’s KHTQ-FM in Spokane will be taken over by Scott Steele.

Allen will be staying on as brand consultant and working more behind the scenes.

Allen said after 43 years in radio, 38 of them in Spokane, he’s decided to spend more time with my family. “I have been incredibly blessed to be a part of Morgan Murphy Media and look forward to still being a part of MMM, just a little later in the day and a whole lot less driving.”

Scott Steele has accept the position of Program Director and Morning Show host on Rock 94. “Off the bat, I can’t express the blessed feeling it is to have the radio brand of Rock 94 And A Half trusted unto to me by the man who brought the station to life in 1998, Gary Allen. Hearing many stories and “Gary-isms” from my prior boss Curt Cartier, *whom was under Gary’s wing for the better part of The Decade of Decadence*, my goal coming to Spokane was to harvest as much of Gary’s wisdom in the operation, sound, and texture of what it takes to be “Spokane’s Best Rock”. I’ve learned so much in my 12 and a half years from him on the professional side, but I’ve also grew by leaps and bounds of what it takes to be a better human. That knowledge will stay with me till the end of my days, so Gary… with watery eyes and a full heart of your teachings, thank you.”