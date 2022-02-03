CRB Scholarship Endowments

The Country Radio Broadcasters will distribute $25,000 in educational endowments among four universities. The scholarship funds will be formally presented during the CRS New Faces of Country Music® Show on Friday, February 25.

The educational endowments are going to Belmont University, Middle Tennessee State University, the University of Tennessee at Martin, and the University of North Alabama.

“On behalf of the CRB, I want to thank the Board of Directors for continuing to create future opportunities in our business for aspiring broadcasters,” said John Shomby CRB Scholarship Chairman. “These endowments are one step closer to attracting that next wave who will help take us through this ever-changing technological radio world!”

