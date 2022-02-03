Moving To Middays

iHeartMedia has announced that Sami Jo Negron has been named Midday Host for Y100, in Miami. She’s been producer for “Elvis Duran and The Morning Show” at the station since 2020 and also worked on the air.

Negron previously held on-air and producer roles at WPOI Tampa and WNEW New York. Sami Jo started out as an intern on the “Elvis Duran Morning Show” from 2016 to 2017 and is a graduate of Long Island University.

“Excited is an understatement,” said Negron. “I am so honored to be the new Midday Host at Y100 and can’t believe I get to work with this legendary team. Growing up just a few hours away in Tampa and now living in South Florida, I feel so at home at Y100! I can’t wait to further connect with our listeners. I really appreciate this incredible opportunity!”