Murrow Awards Deadline Coming Up

The deadline for The Murrow Awards is February 10. Work aired or published between January 1, 2021 and December 31, 2021 is eligible for entry.

News stations, networks, syndication services, program services, and digital news organizations are all eligible to enter the awards. Edward R. Murrow Awards are presented to news organizations, not individuals.

Regional winners will be announced in Late Spring 2022 and national winners will be announced in Summer 2022. National winners will be honored at the 2022 Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala on Oct. 10, 2022, in New York City.

Entry information can be found Here.