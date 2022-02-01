More Rogan Fallout

Graham Nash has joined the list of artists removing their music from Spotify. Joe Rogan, who has apologized for COVID comments, has prompted a number of artists, including Nash bandmate Neil Young to remove their solo efforts from the service.

“Having heard the Covid disinformation spread by Joe Rogan on Spotify, I completely agree with and support my friend, Neil Young and I am requesting that my solo recordings be removed from the service, said Nash. “There is a difference between being open to varying viewpoints on a matter and knowingly spreading false information. Likewise, there is a difference between misinformation, in which one is unaware that what is being said is false, versus disinformation which is knowingly false and intended to mislead and sway public opinion. The opinions publicized by Rogan are so dishonest and unsupported by solid facts that Spotify becomes an enabler in a way that costs people their lives.”