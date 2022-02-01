Black History Month On ABC Audio

ABC Audio’s Power Portal will celebrate Black History Month with a variety of topical videos and features. ABC Power Portal is an on-demand original video service optimized for radio station websites, apps and social media platforms.

Among the offerings: “Weekend Watchlist” series highlighting films focused on Black history; A look at the Black athletes representing Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing; and “This Day in Black History” social media cards, focused on a range of significant moments in history that still have impact today.

The content will be available throughout February.