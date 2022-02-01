FSR Previews Super Week Coverage

Fox Sports Radio has announced plans for its 22nd annual Super Week coverage Beginning February 7 FSR will bring all the excitement before, during and after the Big Game in Los Angeles.

From February 7 – 11, twenty-three hours a day of FSR’s weekday lineup will originate from Los Angeles, including The Herd with Colin Cowherd, The Dan Patrick Show, Two Pros and a Cup of Joe with LaVar Arrington, Brady Quinn and Jonas Knox, The Doug Gottlieb Show, The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker, The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon and The Ben Maller Show.