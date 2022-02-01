Bloomberg Expands Sports Business Show

Bloomberg Business of Sports is expanding its coverage with the addition of its one-hour weekend show to the SportsMap Radio Network. SportsMap Radio is featured feature on 100 stations across the U.S.

“We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with Bloomberg. The daily 60-second Bloomberg Business of Sports report has been well received by our audience. We know our affiliates and listeners will enjoy hearing the long-form Bloomberg Business of Sports show,” said David Gow, CEO, Gow Media and SportsMap Radio. “This move reflects our commitment to providing great content, whether our own or through partnerships.”

SportsMap Radio was launched in 2020. It is based in Houston, TX.