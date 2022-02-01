KRS Hosted Country Countdown

KRS Audio Productions is now offering a three-hour “fully hosted” Top 30 Country Countdown. The fully hosted version will be voiced by Linda O’Brian.

O’Brian is host of the syndicated American Christian Music Review for United Stations Media Networks. She is also a successful voice over talent, experienced music director, and has been a local on-air talent at such stations as KSCS/Dallas-Ft Worth and KILT/Houston, as well as a national on-air talent for ABC Radio Networks and Westwood One Radio Networks.

Along with the fully hosted version, the “Brown Bag” version of the program is still being offered.