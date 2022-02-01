G-Networks Signs Text Groove

Gen Media Partners’ G Networks has signed a deal with Text Groove to offer text messaging, on a barter basis, to radio stations. Text Groove gives radio stations the ability to enable text messaging on a station’s studio line.

“The Text Groove technology is designed and built specifically for radio stations, making it easy for programming, air personalities, and other station staff to effortlessly interact with listeners,” said Rich O’Brien, Chief Development Officer for G Networks. “With Zipwhip shutting down their radio division later this year, many stations are looking for a seamless transition to a best-in-class text messaging provider. We’re delighted to offer all radio stations the Text Groove state-of-the-art text messaging platform.”

“We’re extremely excited about this partnership,” commented Curtis Machek, Chief Executive Officer for Text Groove. “Rich and the team at G Networks understand what radio stations are looking for from a text messaging platform, and they have the relationships that will help us grow our affiliate numbers across the country.”

Radio stations interested in Text Groove should contact Rich O’Brien at (o) 212-380-9338, (c) 617-984-9625, or [email protected].