Five More Years For Rickey

Rickey Smiley has signed a new deal with Reach Media and Urban One to extend his morning radio show for another five years. The deal also includes the creation of The Rickey Smiley Podcast Network. Reach began syndicated Smiley in 2008.

The deal comes on the heels of Rickey winning his second National Association of Broadcasters’ Marconi Award for Network/Syndicated Person of the Year in November 2021.

Smiley said these past couple of years have served to remind us how important our relationships are in life. “Our families, our community, the people we work with every day have sustained us all, and I am no exception. I’m so grateful to my family at Urban One and Reach Media for the opportunity to extend my partnership with them for the next five years and beyond. Doing my show every day with such a talented cast and team doesn’t even seem like work. We share a lot of laughs together, but we also take seriously our role in the community to be a beacon of hope and a source of information and inspiration. Most importantly, we learn every day from our listeners who have been so loyal to us. Because, without them, we’d be talking to ourselves. I’m also super proud to be announcing the Rickey Smiley Podcast Network in partnership with Urban One and Digital One. The new network will give us the opportunity to tell relevant stories and elevate voices in the black community and beyond. I can’t wait to launch our first shows, I think you will love them. Finally, thank you to Ms. Cathy Hughes, Alfred Liggins and David Kantor for their trust and confidence in me – our journey continues together and I could not be happier.”

“Rickey has been a terrific talent for Reach for over ten years and we are excited to continue our relationship into the future with him. He is an outstanding talent, a two-time Marconi winner for best Syndicated talent, and he has a loyal and dedicated audience. He is committed to delivering an entertaining show to his listeners and almost 90 affiliates every day. Everyone at Reach is thrilled that we can keep working with Rickey.” said David Kantor, CEO of Radio One and Reach Media.