KOMO Newsradio Becomes KNWN – Northwest Newsradio

As of today, KOMO AM/FM in Seattle will become KNWN AM/FM. The change was a condition of Sinclair Broadcast Group’s sale of radio stations (KOMO, KPLZ/STAR 101.5 and KVI) to Lotus Communications.

According to a station press release, the same voices and news coverage that the Northwest has depended on will remain, as well as the station’s news and weather content sharing partnership with KOMO television.

General Manager, Gary Greenberg commented, “We honor the 95-year history of KOMO radio and its importance to our region. Lotus is fully committed to growing KNWN as the Northwest’s news and information leader by further engaging our community, advertisers and listeners.”