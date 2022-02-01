Stryker Returns To LA Radio

ALT 98.7, is welcoming Los Angeles radio personality Stryker back to the LA airwaves. “ALT Afternoons with Booker and Stryker,” will air weekdays from 3 to 7 p.m.

“Stryker and I have a 20-year history working together, and I’m so excited to be reunited with him! He is a bonafide superstar with a proven ratings track record,” said Lisa Worden, VP Rock and Alternative for iHeartMedia and PD. “The artists love him, the industry loves him, and most importantly – the listeners love him! The combination of two quarterbacks in Afternoon Drive on ALT 98.7 is a dream. Booker and Stryker together are going to change the game for LA radio, and I can’t wait to see what heights these guys are capable of reaching.”

“I love LA, and I love being on the radio. I think Booker is amazing and I totally appreciate that he is welcoming me to join him in the afternoon,” said Stryker. “I’ll try my best not to ruin the operation.”

“Stryker is not just a stellar broadcaster, he’s genuinely a great guy. We have a natural chemistry and I feel like the sky’s the limit for this show,” said Booker. ” I’m looking forward to seeing what we will accomplish together.”