Bob & Tom In Wichita

Audacy has added “The Bob & Tom Show” to the weekday programming lineup on KFH Radio (KFH-AM/FM) in Wichita, KS. The show, based in Indianapolis, is heard on over 100 stations nationwide.

“For years, ‘The Bob & Tom Show’ has successfully delivered an entertaining, widely popular program, and we’re thrilled to introduce their content to our listeners as part of our weekday lineup,” said Jackie Wise, SVP/MM. “We look forward to welcoming this show’s loyal fanbase to KFH and kicking off our mornings with Tom Griswold and the crew.”

“We’ve had a long and successful history in Wichita and we’re happy to be back,” said Tom Griswold. “Let’s have a few laughs and have some fun again! Many thanks to Jackie Wise and Tony Duesing [Brand Manager, Director of Programming]. What a great way to celebrate the 100th anniversary of KFH.”