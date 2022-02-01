KOSF-FM New Morning Show

Christie James is the new morning show host on KOSF-FM, San Francisco. After six years of co-hosting “The Martha Quinn Show” James gets her own show,“Morning Drive with Christie Live!”

“After nearly six years as co-host on the Martha Quinn Show, Christie is more than ready to take the reins as the host, following Martha’s move to middays,” said Don Parker, SVP Programming. “Christie is such a natural on the air,” Her energy, positivity, sense of humor, and ability to make everyone around her smile are amazing. I’m so happy that she will now showcase her genuine and uplifting personality on her own show.”

“I am thrilled and honored to be here at home in the Bay Area, waking up the community and spreading good vibes,” said James. I hope to bring that positivity and inspiration to everyone listening.”