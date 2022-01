Conservative Radio and TV host Wendy Bell will premiere a new show January 29, 2022, on Newsmax. The 28-year broadcast veteran will host, ‘Wendy Bell Common Sense’.

“People are hungry for common sense in this country, and that’s what this new program is about,” said Bell. “Telling the truth; having great conversations; talking about what really matters. It’s going to be outstanding.”

The “Wendy Bell Radio Program,” airs weekdays 9 AM-12N.