Five Promoted By Cumulus Providence

Cumulus promotions in Providence are all in the programming ranks of the cluster. Cumulus Media owns and operates five stations in the market.

Mary Ellen Kachinske (t-l) is the new Director of Music Programming for WWLI-FM (Lite 105), WPRO-FM (92PRO-FM) and WWKX-FM (Hot 106).

“When Mary Ellen Kachinske came to Providence in 2020, WWLI immediately benefited from her many years of broadcasting in larger markets,” said Holly Paras, VP/MM. “Elevating her to a position where she can oversee music programming for the entire cluster will allow all the stations to draw from her successes. In addition, the team of individuals working with Mary Ellen will provide the necessary support to succeed in the ever-changing landscape.”

Jess Schiano (t-r) rises to Music Director for WPRO-FM. She will move to Afternoon Drive hosting duties on the station.

At WWLI-FM, Heather Gersten (b-l) has been promoted to Music Director, in addition to her current roles as On-Air Co-Host, WWLI, and Assistant Program Director for WWLI-FM.

Nick Giuliano (b-ct) becomes Assistant Program Director of WPRO-FM. He remains as Assistant Program Director/Music Director for WWKX-FM.

Also promoted at WPRO-FM is J Buff (b-r), who has been named On-Air Host, Middays, on WPRO-FM.