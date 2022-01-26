ASCAP Promotes Three

ASCAP has three new Senior Vice Presidents. The executive trio has been involved in revenue generation, licensing and data analytics

The promotions include Elizabeth Rodda to SVP of International Affairs; Matt DeFilippis to SVP of Licensing; and Alex Grout to SVP of Membership and Business and Legal Affairs.

“Liz, Alex and Matt are three strategic executives who have been important contributors to ASCAP’s success in achieving the goals of our six-year plan to grow revenues and build a sustainable future for our songwriters, composers, lyricists and music publishers,” said Elizabeth Matthews, CEO. “I am thrilled to recognize them with these promotions, and highlight the expertise, insights and dedication that they bring to our leadership team.”