Steve Moore Promoted in St. Louis

As the Operations Manager Moore will now oversee Audacy’s six stations in St. Louis: KEZK-FM, KYKY-FM, KFTK-FM, KMOX-AM and WHHL-FM WFUN-FM.

“I am beyond delighted to have Steve ascend into this new role,” said Becky Domyan, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy St. Louis. “He has been so instrumental in building operational alignment, collaboration, and synergy across our St. Louis footprint. I am looking forward to Steve helping us continue to grow our incredible brands.”

“I couldn’t be more excited for this new opportunity,” said Moore. “I appreciate the trust that Becky Domyan and Audacy have shown me and I’m looking forward to working more closely with Derrick, Leo and the talented broadcasters on these incredible music stations.”