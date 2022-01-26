New Opportunity For Hillis

Bonneville Denver has promoted Parker Hillis to Assistant Program Director of 104.3 The Fan ESPN Denver 1600. Hillis moves up from Executive Producer.

“Parker has been critical to the success of our Bonneville Denver sports properties,” said Raj Sharan, PD. “He’s absolutely earned this opportunity to take on increased responsibilities managing our sports stations on a daily basis.”

“I’m excited to work with our hosts in a greater capacity on a day-to-day basis,” said Hillis. “The opportunity to lead collaborative efforts among our amazingly talented team is truly an honor.”