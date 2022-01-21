Dallas DJ Charged With Producing Child Porn

49-year old Clois Glenn Raborn, known for appearing on “The Russ Martin Show,” on iHeartMedia’s DFW Rocker KEGL-FM has been charged with production of child pornography. The charges were announced by the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

Raborn made his first court appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cureton on Thursday afternoon. A detention hearing has been set for Wednesday morning.

The investigation began in March 2021, when Raborn’s roommate discovered lewd images of minor children on Raborn’s laptop.

According to the complaint, law enforcement conducted a forensic analysis of the laptop and found images of an adult male, believed to be Raborn, allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with young child.

The child’s mother confirmed her daughter’s identity based on images of her face and other items. She also told law enforcement she recognized Raborn’s hand in some of the images. She estimated that the child was between four to six years old when the images were taken.

Raborn is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in federal prison. The U.S. Secret Service’s Dallas Field Office and the Euless Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandie Wade is prosecuting the case.