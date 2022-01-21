CRS Humanitarian Award For Froglear

Heather Froglear has been selected to receive The Country Radio Broadcasters 2022 Tom Rivers Humanitarian Award. She will be recognized with the award during the New Faces of Country Music show, held during CRS 2022.

“Heather is the kind of person this award was made for. She’s not about prestige or celebrity, but she has lots of both and personally commits to using them for good,” said CRB/CRS Board President Kurt Johnson. “The power of her empathy raises the lives of people who need her. And we all need people like her. CRS is proud to recognize Heather’s significant and very real service.”

Froglear has spent 28 years on the air at KFRG and currently sits on the Board of Directors for Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital and the Country Radio Seminar’s Agenda Committee. She is the creator of K-Frogger’s for Kids Radiothon, benefiting the Hospital. In its 20th year, K-Frogger’s for Kids Radiothon has cumulatively raised over $7 million.

