Kudos To Sam Alex

Radio & TV personality Sam Alex’s inaugural Camp Broadcast Acoustic Concert was held this past Sunday, raising money for student scholarships to attend Camp Broadcast. Money is still being collected so the final tally is not yet known.

The Nashville style singer-songwriter round at Pinstripes in South Barrington, IL featured performances from Adam Hambrick, Jake Hoot and Lanie Gardner.

Alex said, “I’m so proud of all the accomplishments from our Camp Broadcast alumni, many of them are now working full-time in the broadcast industry. Supporting these students and giving them opportunities to attend camp and interview celebrities & newsmakers for their hosting reel and be mentored by professionals is an opportunity that should be available to all.”



Camp Broadcast is a masterclass for high school and college-aged aspiring journalists and broadcasters. This year’s session is taking place June 13-16, 2022 in Chicago. The students have the opportunity to interview celebrities and newsmakers for their hosting reel.

Previous guests include Olympic Champion Scott Hamilton, NFL Star Donovan McNabb, Musicians Cassadee Pope, Scotty McCreery, Cole Swindell, Granger Smith, Chris Tomlin, KC and the Sunshine Band, BRAVO’s Andra Simmons, Actress Siena Agudong, ESPN’s Jordan Bernfield, Entertainment Tonight’s Cassie DiLaura, Inside Edition’s Megan Alexander, University of Georgia Head Basketball Coach Tom Crean and many more.

