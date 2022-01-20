ARC Introduces New Product

Affiliate relations platform ARC Software welcomes two new producers to its platform as well as the introduction of a new online intention form process for network radio.

New clients starting the year on ARC are Broadcast Radio USA, home of Myriad Automation and the new Broadcast Radio 24/7 formats, and Gen3 Entertainment, the producers of Nashville Minute

ARC also announced a new online intention form process for live broadcasts. The new “ARC Intentions” offers a public portal for radio stations to signup for and “automatically” affiliate live broadcasts into complete and final digitally secure agreements. The backend system allows for multiple intention groups to customize which products and broadcasts a station can see, custom rider forms with additional required products by market or station and much more.

Broadcast Radio, USA. President, Liam Burke: “Broadcast Radio has been providing cutting edge scheduling, playout and distribution technology to radio stations around the world for the past 25 years. Our technology can help stations of all types and sizes to optimize their creative process and provide flexible, remote working solutions to allow them to remain agile during these difficult times. The ARC platform has provided invaluable insight into the complex U.S. broadcasting sector and allowed us to prioritize both technical and marketing resources.”

Jack Warren, President of Gen3 Entertainment: “Gen3 Entertainment has been developing and producing premiere entertainment and service content for the broadcast industry since 2011, including the original and unrivaled, daily feature Nashville Minute. ARC has opened up a whole new chapter for us by providing, finally, an all-in-one solution for dynamic market research. The platform has quickly become the centerpiece of our strategic planning.”

Jason Bailey, Founder and CEO of ARC added “First, its an honor to welcome these great companies to our software family. ARC changes the game for producers and radio networks alike with an end-to-end affiliate solution second to none. Second..our new intention form feature is out of this world! If you have live events, live broadcasts or any need for stations to signup online for your products…this is going to change your life!”