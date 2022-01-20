Ortiz Chief Judge For Radio Mercury

Alejandro Ortiz, Executive Creative Director, Campbell Ewald, us the 2022 chief judge for the 31st annual Radio Mercury Awards. Established in 1992, The Radio Mercury Awards are devoted to the best in radio and audio.

“I lost my first job in advertising because of the Radio Mercury Awards,” recalls Ortiz. “I started as an art director, but my stubborn creative directors demanded I write some radio. So, I did. And my first radio campaign ever, which was Heineken, won a Radio Mercury Award. I was hooked, and I switched from art director to copywriter, and I haven’t looked back.”

“Ale is a multi-faceted creative leader who we have known for many years as he was building his creative reputation,” said Erica Farber, President/CEO, Radio Advertising Bureau. “We have truly benefitted from his support of the Radio Mercury Awards, not only as a winner, but as a passionate judge.”

Call for Entry for the 2022 Radio Mercury Awards will open in a few weeks.