Steve Shaw and Jim Carter’s inadvertent ‘Hot Mic’ comments last week not only cost them their jobs at WHOU-FM, but now Shaw is out of the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame. While preparing for a girls’ basketball game, the pair made derogatory comments about some of the players.

Shaw was inducted into the HoF last August in the Legend of the Game category. The Press Herald reports that Shaw withdrew from the hall prior to a scheduled vote by the MBHoF Board of Directors vote on his status.