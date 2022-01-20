Skyview Promotes Steve Jones to CEO

Skyview Networks announced today that Steve Jones, its COO/President, has been elevated to CEO/President. Ken Thiele, Founder and CEO, moves to Founder and Executive Chairman of the Board. Jones has been COO/President since joining the company in 2019.

Thiele said, “Over the last 25 years, Skyview has evolved into a dynamic solutions leader in network audio, and through our enduring growth, we have always maintained a commitment to innovation and quality,” commented Thiele. “I have had the privilege of working alongside Steve both as a client and as a leader within our company—he embodies these characteristics, which are also matched with an unyielding drive for excellence, keen business sense, and distinguished experience. I am privileged to welcome him to the role of CEO.”

“I am grateful to Ken for trusting me to steward the company he has built in partnership with longtime EVP, Jeanne-Marie Condo,” said Jones. “During the last three-years, despite pandemic challenges, Skyview Networks has become the fastest growing leader in network audio sales, syndication and distribution. Our unwavering commitment to customer service and proven financial performance have convinced content creators and influencers to join Skyview, while simultaneously providing advertisers effective, efficient and creative campaigns that achieve their marketing goals. At the core of this success is our company culture built on integrity and transparency, resulting in employees committed to one another and to our customers.”

“Steve is the consummate leader with total dedication to our employees, the industry and most of all, the growth of Skyview. He guides each step with intelligent, strategic thinking and is sought after by industry leaders for counsel,” commented Jeanne-Marie Condo, EVP, Skyview Networks. “It has been a privilege for me to partner with Ken and I thank him for this insightful decision. I am excited to continue working alongside Steve taking Skyview to the next level.”