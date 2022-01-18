Music Industry Monetization Event Series

A four-part virtual event series is set for 2022 examining technology and how it affects the monetization of the music industry. The series is being presented by SoundExchange in partnership with the Music Business Association.

“Today’s tech landscape is rich with opportunities and challenges for artists, labels, CMOs, and DSPs alike,” said Michael Huppe, President/CEO SoundExchange. “Through our partnership with the Music Business Association, we will elevate critical conversations with those working hard to make music’s future bright, efficient, and lucrative amidst a digital revolution.”

Over the course of the year, the sessions will cover topics such as the future of live events and the metaverse, simplifying the music business, metadata management, and monetizing music in emerging streaming platforms.

“We are delighted to partner with SoundExchange to curate this series of provocative, solution-oriented discussions among global experts from the front lines of tech, data, and music,” said Dr. Portia Sabin, President, Music Business Association.

The first program in the series, ‘The Future of Live Events’, will take place Wednesday, February 16 from 2:00 to 3:00 PM ET. Registration information can be found Here.