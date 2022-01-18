Managers: What Would You Have Done?

Our story yesterday about the firing of two sports broadcasters in Maine was our most viewed story of the day. With Monday being a holiday, we wanted to share the story with you again today and ask the question…if you were the manager of WHOU-FM, what would you have done?
WHOU-FM in Houlton, Maine has fired Jim Carter and Steve Shaw after they were overheard making comments about the weight of basketball players of a high school basketball game. Carter and Shaw were apparently unaware their mics were hot.
WHOU-FM owner Fred Grant told the Portland Press Herald he fired Carter and Shaw after they completed their broadcast of a high school basketball game last Thursday. Grant told the paper he began seeing complaints almost immediately after the announcers made their comments.
The paper reports that Shaw worked as athletic director at Easton High School until his retirement in 2019, and in August was inducted into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame. Carter is a retired teacher and coach at Caribou High School, and has written three books about high school basketball in Aroostook County.
A Twitter video shows one of the two saying, “two girls out here extremely overweight. Awful.” There was also laughter after that comment.
Grant issued this statement to the Herald: “Our mission has been to highlight the best of our communities, our schools, the programs we love, and most importantly – our students. Tonight, two broadcasters made comments that were not only inappropriate, they were also blatantly wrong. Those broadcasters were terminated.”
Has anyone making comments heard what these guys said? How insensitive were their remarks? Did the Manager hear it, or is he dependent on second hand information? Is there a recording? Was the Manager’s action appropriate? Were there outside influences involved? By description these two guys are non-Radio knowledgeable sports people who are members of the community doing play by play Kids basketball on the Radio. Tough to find those people in a small market. Does the sentence match the crime? Every opinion is conjecture until we hear the recording, if it exists.
These guys were clearly irresponsible but they shouldn’t have to lose their jobs. What about the board op? No mention of he/she getting let go.
Don Imus is the case study
Of course, air talent wouldn’t have to be so wary of hot mics if the producer/board op was doing his or her job during commercial breaks. Poor board opping.
Having said that, yes, the announcers were insensitive toward the players who were buttering their (announcers’) bread, so to speak.
Those idiots were stupid to let their words be heard on the radio!
Broadcasting 101: Always treat a microphone as if it is hot. Some years ago, I was running the board at a station that was broadcasting a PROFESSIONAL baseball game, listening to the remote feed in cue while playing the local commercials. During the break, the booth announcers were dropping F-bombs right and left. Imagine if someone at one of their affiliates forgot to pot down the remote feed during the break!
BTW, the game was a major league game in a major city.
Phil G.
The question is – was what they said they truth? I imagine it probably was..
The Herald story gave no indication that the announcers didn’t know that the mics were hot, and it’s my understanding is that the comments came as part of the actual broadcast, hence the firings.
Classic – the old guy passing judgment on someone younger so he can feel superior. Such small men, I feel sorry for the students that had them as teachers. Such an embarrassment.
The pussification of America continues. Give me a break. Boycott the station, people.
Jim…if you’re in radio you always have to treat the microphone as if it’s hot. That’s on these guys. There are many part-timers in small market radio that aren’t radio people. They’re learning on the fly or even not paying attention to the job. This gaffe is on these guys and has nothing to do with management decisions. I suggest that if you think it’s okay, that you come to the radio station and answer all the angry phone calls.
Regarding 95% of similar stories we see each day, I’d normally agree with your statement…but not in this case. Maybe no one told these guys that you always act as if the mic is hot when you’re in front of one – but that doesn’t excuse this. And since there are sponsorships involved to promote HS sports, making fun of players for being fat is never going over well with them nor with listeners. It was a dumb comment to make.
I’m not arguing the fact the comment was dumb and insensitive. Firing the guys??? Ridiculous. We have political correctness running amok in the country which leads to a station firing hosts for basic name calling instead of making them do the RIGHT thing: make them apologize.
