Cobra Kai Franchise Grows

The Cobra Koves podcast and vodcast with Cobra Kai star Martin Kove launches January 20. The podcast will feature Kove and his children, fraternal twins Jesse and Rachel, as they recap episodes of the hit Netflix television series.

Kove (aka “Sensei John Kreese”) and his two kids, actor and entrepreneur Jesse Kove and mental health expert and businesswoman Rachel Kove, not only will recap episodes but host guests. The guests will include actors, athletes, musicians, and psychology experts as they discuss Cobra Kai, Hollywood, pop culture, spirituality, mental health, bullying, and more.

“As a Karate Kid fan growing up, and now a Cobra Kai fan, I could not be more excited to welcome the Koves to the PodcastOne family,” said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne. “The stories and insight that Martin, Jesse and Rachel will share on Cobra Koves will capture and charm everyone from television fans to film buffs to listeners looking for a set of dynamic hosts delivering top notch content.”