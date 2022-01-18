New Posts At KQED

KQED has promoted DeLinda Mrowka and Maria Miller to two newly created posts. Mrowka is the new Chief Revenue Officer, while Miller becomes the new Chief Operations and Administration Officer.

“During her tenure, DeLinda’s teams have contributed to unprecedented growth for the station,” said Michael Isip, President/CEO Michael Isip. “With all audience and revenue departments under her leadership, KQED is poised to drive support so we can serve future generations.”

“Maria has displayed exceptional leadership in maintaining the continuity of our operations during the two-year renovation of our headquarters, all the while helping us navigate the pandemic,” said Isip. “Her expanded role recognizes the importance of leadership and accountability for our operations, our people and our culture.“