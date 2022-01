106.5 ELMNT FM has added Mark and Jem in the Morning. The station plays a wide variety of Pop, Hip-Hop, R&B and Soul with a focus on Indigenous artists.

“Mark and Jem have been a beloved duo of Toronto residents for years,” said Andrew Johnson, Station Manager. “We are proud to have them as part of the 106.5 ELMNT FM team.

Mark Strong and Jemeni have a 20-year history in radio in Toronto.