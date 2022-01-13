Two Awards for WDRV

The Illinois Broadcasters Association has honored The Drive WDRV-FM Chicago with two Silver Dome Awards. The awards were in ‘Best Radio Station Community Service’ category.

One trophy was given to “Friday Night Singalong” series in which the City of Chicago partnered with The Drive and lit the Downtown Chicago Skyline in red, white and blue during a surge in the pandemic.

The second trophy was awarded to the “Behind The Song” podcast series. Hosted by Janda Lane the program dives deep into the lyrics of some of Classic Rock’s most legendary titles with details and perspective on the singers, songwriters and inspirations that provided the foundation for each song.

“We are so very proud to have been considered for this high honor from The Illinois Broadcasters Association,” said Rob Cressman, PD/Brand Manager. “To see such hard work and perseverance recognized is highly rewarding. It fuels our collective determination to perpetually strive for excellence in all that we do.”