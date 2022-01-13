Audacy Announces 3 New Betting Shows

The race to get in the sports gambling game continues. Audacy has announced the upcoming debut of three new Sunday shows on the BetQL Network. Sports betting is expected to be a big revenue category for radio companies heavily invested in sports.

Here are the 3 new Audacy programs ..

“BetQL 5 Star Weekend,” 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET

Hosted by 93.7 The Fan (KDKA-FM) on-air host Chris Mack and CBS Sports Radio’s Damon Amendolara. 105.7 The Fan (WJZ-FM) evening host Jeremy Conn will serve as a guest host until February 20. Starting February 20, “BetQL 5 Star Weekend” will air from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET.

“Sunday’s Bets,” 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

The Team 980 (WTEM-AM) morning show host Travis Thomas and BetQL Network hosts Quinton Mayo and Michael Jenkins keep listeners up to date with all of the best action from a busy day in sports.

“BetNation,” 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET

Hosted by CBS Sports Radio’s Shaun Morash and Audacy’s alternative national evening host Kevan Kenney.

“As football season turns the corner for the home stretch, we’re pleased to introduce three dynamic Sunday shows to help bettors get ready for all the action across the sports world,” said Matt Volk, Vice President of Sports, Audacy. “These three programs will continue to put fans in position to win on Sundays, no matter the season.”

Audacy subsequently announces BetQL writer Lucy Burdge will join “Back to the Futures” and co-host alongside Brandon Sprague, Sunday nights from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET.