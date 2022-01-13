Westwood Launching CHR Evening Show

“Eliott & Nina” is a new 7PM to Midnight syndicated Contemporary Hit Radio show that will broadcast live from Westwood One’s Atlanta studios beginning Monday.

Originally from the west side of Indianapolis, Eliott King attended college and honed his radio skills in Michigan. He spent 10 years hosting radio gigs across the country from Los Angeles, Houston, Indianapolis, and Philadelphia before settling in Atlanta.

Nina Hajian has worked in New York and Chicago and launched her radio career in Seattle.

“Eliott and Nina are poised to reimagine and recharge nighttime CHR,” said Brian Philips, Executive Vice President of Content and Audience. “Bringing chemistry, comedy and cultural relevance, they will light up every platform with this fast-paced new entry.”

“Eliott and Nina are the perfect duo to anchor our new nationally syndicated evening show. Combined, they have covered both coasts and every corner of this country and know better than anyone how to reach the young adult demo and build a loyal following nationwide,” said Suzanne Grimes, EVP Marketing, Cumulus Media and President, Westwood One.

“Eliott & Nina” is available via satellite receiver. For more information on “Eliott & Nina,” contact Todd Alan at (212) 735-1107 or [email protected].