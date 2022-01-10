WNYM Adds Aidala

Salem Media’s AM 970 The Answer has added ‘The Arthur Aidala Power Hour’. Aidala is the former Senior District Attorney in Kings County New York, and a frequent expert guest on radio and television.

“I am honored and excited to join the talk radio team lineup at AM 970 The Answer/WNYM,” said Aidala. “With the Power Hour, we will be sitting down with the key New Yorkers to get to the heart of what makes this city tick.”

“Arthur Aidala puts on a show in the courtroom, and now he gets to do it in front of the biggest judge of all – the New York City Tri-State region,” said Matthew Sambolin OM, Salem New York. “Can’t wait to hear what he brings to afternoon drive, with no objections!”