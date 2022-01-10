New Adams VP/GM Tallahassee

Nick Brino is the new Vice President/General Manager for the Adams Radio Group Tallahassee cluster. Brino comes to Florida from Maryland where he was Market Manager for Forever Media.

“Nick is the ultimate professional and has an outstanding record of sales success everywhere he has served. I have zero doubt Nick will deliver amazing results for us,” said Ron Stone, CEO. “His strength in local direct sales is extremely strong…with client focus and results that drive him. Welcome to the party Nick!”

“Leading by example and always having a mindset focused on the overall success of the team has proven to be a very successful formula in my career,” said Brino “The Tallahassee Florida market is primed for tremendous growth, and I am honored to be the new steward of the market. I am equally excited about working with an organization that shares my values and understands the power of radio!”