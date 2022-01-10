Matt Holiday Moves To Austin

Matt Holiday been named Assistant Program Director for 96.7 KISS FM and 102.3 THE BEAT, in Austin, TX. Holiday joins iHeartMedia Austin from WPYO in Orlando, where he served as Afternoon On-Air Talent and Music Director.

“I’m very proud to work for iHeartMedia Austin,” said Holiday. “When I got the privilege to intern with KIIS-FM in Los Angeles a few years ago, I knew right away, iHeartMedia was where I wanted to end up. I’m very excited to get to Austin and start working with the 96.7 KISS FM & 102.3 THE BEAT teams!”

“We can’t wait for Matt to join the iHeartMedia family in Austin,” said Jason Mccollim, SVP Programming. “With his creative and innovative thinking, he will be a game-changing addition to the Austin, Texas team.”