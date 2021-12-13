Audacy Growing Its Interactive Voice

Audacy and Voicify have entered into a multiyear partnership. The conversation experience management software combines voice optimized content management across various platforms.

“As we continue to expand and enhance the Audacy direct-to-consumer platform, adding new interactive voice capabilities and enabling voice commerce experiences across a wide range of devices is an important area of future growth,” said J.D. Crowley, Chief Digital Officer, Audacy.

Audacy will also license Voicify’s patented platform – The Voicify Conversation Experience Platform – to create and deliver innovative, interactive voice ads and voice commerce experiences through digital audio content for advertisers.

“We are excited to expand our relationship and continue to partner with Audacy to create best-in-class interactive experiences for their listeners and compelling interactive ads and voice commerce opportunities for their clients,” said Jeff McMahon, CEO, Voicify.