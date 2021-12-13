Shower For Charity Raises $40K

Bold Gold Media Group Market Manager Michael G. Stanton continued his tradition of taking a shower, outside, in the Pocono Mountains. A record $40,000 was raised for the Wayne County Children’s Christmas Bureau by the three-hour shower.

‘Michael G.’ was a young radio guy when he started the tradition on Main Street in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. Since then the “Michael G. Stanton Shower For Charity” has raised more than $320,000 dollars over 20 years.

“It is so amazing to see the good in the area. It is so incredible to see all of the generosity from the businesses that get involved and the people driving and walking past the shower,” said Stanton. “It is so heartwarming. Thank you to everyone that helped support the shower to help kids in need. And Merry Christmas.“