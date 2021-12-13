Santa Paws Raises Over $21,000

This past weekend WDRV-FM The Drive’s Sherman & Tingle welcomed Chicago’s pet lovers at the sixth annual “Operation: Santa Paws.” Over $21,000 in pet food, supplies and cash was raised, which included a week of online donations and culminated in an all-day live broadcast / donation event.

97.1 FM The Drive joined forces with Chicago’s Anti-Cruelty Society – a local organization helping thousands of pets and their humans every year through adoptions, veterinary programs, investigation and rescue, behavior support, education, and more — to collect food, new toys, and cash donations for those animals who do not have homes or families for the holidays.

On the successful venture, The Sherman & Tingle Show commented, “It is an honor and a privilege to be part of The Chicagoland Community and we take our responsibility to provide care and support very seriously. Advocating for the many less fortunate pets in our area is always rewarding, as so many Classic Rock fans are also pet lovers. To see such overwhelming support for this cause fuels our commitment to the people and pets in need this Holiday Season and all year long. We are so proud to be associated with listeners who share our pledge to giving back and we are always deeply appreciative for their generosity and kindness.”

Thousands of pets enter Chicago’s shelters each year in need of a new place to call home. Shelters have an overwhelming need for food, toys, and supplies.

“The Anti-Cruelty Society is overwhelmed by the generosity of all those who donated as part of Operation: Santa Paws. We are proud to include them all in our community of caring,” says Tracy Elliott, president and CEO of The Anti-Cruelty Society. “Thank you to The Drive and all their listeners for their support to help us care for and protect Chicago’s homeless animals. The gifts and donations will help so many pets in need this holiday season.”