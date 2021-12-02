Moose & Maggie Out at WFAN

Audacy announced late Thursday that the “Tiki & Tierney” show will take over the 10AMto 2PM slot on WFAN in New York City. The show moves over to WFAN from the CBS Sports Radio and will replace the Moose & Maggie show.

“Tiki and Tierney have a perspective and sound that is tailor made for New York City and their addition will further solidify WFAN’s iconic position as the area’s most influential sports platform,” said Chris Oliviero, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy New York. “Both are already very familiar to the FAN audience, so their voices joining “Boomer & Gio” and “Carton & Roberts” creates a powerful must listen to our weekday lineup for both listeners and advertisers.”