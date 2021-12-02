Ken Matthews Goes National

Ken Matthews Media and Talk Media Network have entered into a long-term agreement to produce and syndicate The Ken Matthews Show. It will be available for the Noon to 3 p.m. ET daypart. Matthews was a guest host for Rush Limbaugh for four years.

“Let’s be clear here… Ken Matthews isn’t filling anyone’s shoes. He doesn’t wear shoes,” said Josh Leng, CEO Talk Media Network. “Literally, he was raised by a wolfpack. Ken’s life experiences & radio background make for such an interesting and engaging show. His humor and delivery are truly unique and will soon be heard far and wide, once again, on radio stations across America.”

“This show takes the conversation beyond the news media narrative,” said Matthews. “The commentaries and discussions we have on The Ken Matthews Show are so much better than network news. That’s just another reason I love talk radio.”

More information on the show can be found Here.